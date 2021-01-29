James Tomkins out of Wolves clash with eye problem

Crystal Palace will again be without centre-back James Tomkins when they host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

The defender missed the midweek defeat to West Ham after he suffered an eye injury in training and was set to see a specialist on Friday to determine the full extent of the issue.

Tomkins joins a growing injury list with Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) and Connor Wickham (thigh) already sidelined, but new signing Jean-Philippe Mateta can make his debut after he was granted a visa this week.

Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri has been ruled out of the contest following his withdrawal at half-time in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea due to an abductor problem.

Fellow full-backs Marcal (groin) and Jonny (knee) are also sidelined, along with striker Raul Jimenez (fractured skull).

Morgan Gibbs-White returned to group training on Friday after self-isolating having tested positive for coronavirus.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze, Zaha, Benteke, Butland, Clyne, Van Aanholt, Dann, McCarthy, Riedewald, Batshuayi, Ayew, Mateta, Henderson, Woods, Pierrick.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Kilman, Hoever, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Neto, Podence, Jose, Silva, Cutrone, Traore.