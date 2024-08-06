Jamie Carragher exclusive: “Liverpool overperformed last season – no-one expects the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first campaign”

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool are unlikely to be title challengers this season – after overperforming last term in Jurgen Klopp’s last campaign at the club.

Klopp brought an end to nine years at the helm this summer after guiding Liverpool to third in the Premier League in 2023-24, when the Reds were in a three-way battle for the title with Manchester City and Arsenal for much of the campaign.

Arne Slot has replaced Klopp in the Anfield hotseat, but Carragher says there is not a huge expectation on the Dutchman to win the league in his first season.

“I was really surprised Liverpool came so close last season, if I’m being honest,” the legendary former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit told FFT.

“With the new manager coming in, finding his feet in the Premier League, most Liverpool fans would expect top four this season. I don’t think anyone will be expecting a title.

“If you could have a title challenge like last season, and maybe a new manager comes in and adds something to what Jurgen Klopp had, but having a new manager in the Premier League is not easy and I think Liverpool slightly overperformed last season in terms of being in the title race for so long. Another season like Liverpopol had last season would be a great start for Arne Slot.”

The new manager’s first Premier League game is at Ipswich on August 17 and Carragher has been encouraged by what he’s seen of Slot’s team during pre-season.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said. “On the training pitch you can see he’s really hands on, and you can see from the early games that there’s a slight twist on how Liverpool play.

“There’s a lot of talk about him being similar to Klopp, which he is, but every manager has his own twist on it and I think he’s maybe looking to play in the central areas a bit more, maybe making the extra pass, than being a bit more direct as we know Jurgen Klopp’s teams were – they used the flanks so well and games were end to end.

“I think the Jurgen Klopp style of play might just be moving slightly towards more of a Pep Guardiola style, with more passes and more possession through the centre of the pitch.”

“Most people have grown up with Sky being synonymous with the Premier League, and some EFL games as well – there’s going to be a lot more EFL on Sky, so it’s nice to make the 72 feel part of it, too.

“When people say ‘football without fans is nothing’, that’s not a cliche. They make a massive difference.

“I think we all saw that unfortunately in COVID times. When you look at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and their record under Klopp at Anfield with a crowd, it’s off the scale. I think Virgil van Dijk has only lost two league games at home with a crowd.

“There was a spell when the crowd wasn’t there that Liverpool lost six league games in a row at Anfield. That would never happen again for the next 200 years. It will not happen. “That happened in COVID times, with a great team and a great manager so it shows you how important supporters are.

“Every supporter is getting that buzz now, especially the ones in the EFL because they start a week earlier. We all get that excitement that it could be our season, there’s always that hope and no matter how bad the last four or five seasons have gone, we all get that excitement at the start of a season. Because the great thing about football is you never know."

