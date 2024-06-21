Michael Owen exclusive: 'Liverpool need to be challenging at the top in Arne Slot’s first season – but fans will be supportive of him'

By
published

The former Reds striker has given his views on the club's new boss, as life without Jurgen Klopp begins

Michael Owen book
Michael Owen on pundit duty

Arne Slot visited Liverpool’s training ground for the first time this week – and former Reds striker Michael Owen admits the Dutchman will be expected to keep the club near the top of the table in their first season without Jurgen Klopp.

Slot has the tough task of stepping into a legend’s shoes at Anfield, after Klopp won both the Premier League and the Champions League during his time at the club. Liverpool finished third in Klopp’s final season at Anfield, but challenged for the title for most of the campaign – something they did on a regular basis under the German.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.