Liverpool: What it was like inside Anfield for Jurgen Klopp’s emotional farewell

It is with some irony that the last few weeks, since Liverpool’s title challenge subsided and Europa League hopes were ended, has seen supporters enjoy the ‘old’ Jurgen Klopp; relaxed, jovial, thoughtful and at ease.

The intensity of managing Liverpool Football Club, doing so in his own emotionally-driven manner, has taken its toll, Klopp has admitted since he announced his departure back in January.

“I have to be all in,” he said at his final press conference on Sunday. “I have to be the spark, I have to be the energiser and I am empty.”

With the pressure released, Klopp has been afforded the time and space to enjoy his farewell in a relaxed manner, taking time to speak candidly with media, including spending several hours with fan media in his penultimate week in charge of the club.

In one of those interviews, with The Anfield Wrap, it is apparent how the German yearns to actually be a "normal one"; to enjoy football as a supporter and observer, and to enjoy life without the pressures of managing one of the most intense clubs in the world.

"Intensity is our identity," once declared Klopp’s assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, but it is that intensity both on and off the pitch that has ultimately led to Klopp feeling that he can no longer give the job his full energy. “I’m tired,” he confessed when he announced his departure in January.

Jurgen Klopp's final week at Liverpool

Klopp’s final week at Liverpool saw him have several goodbyes. The first was on Tuesday when he was at Anfield to film what is an incredibly and superbly produced montage by LFCTV which conjures Bill Shankly vibes as Klopp stands, scarf draped around his neck on the centre circle and on the Kop.

It was only the second time Klopp had stood on The Kop, the first time being for the Premier League title lift in 2020.

Tuesday also saw the 56-year-old pose alongside all club staff at Anfield for a unique team photo. “Thanks for your amazing support over these most special 9 years,” he penned.

Thursday saw the boss and his coaching staff, of which almost all are to leave the club also this summer, have a barbecue with playing squad. That evening, there were some drinks, this time with the media team from LFCTV at a local pub that Klopp has become a popular regular at in Formby where he lives.

Friday morning saw the manager conduct his final pre-match press conference, where he took the opportunity to thank reporters with a bottle of champagne each and an off-record chat after the cameras stopped rolling. That evening, the Reds’ owner, John W. Henry, and chairman Tom Werner were guests at Jurgen’s house.

Saturday morning saw the manager, who had previously spoken at his puzzlement of social media, open his own personal Instagram account - receiving over a million followers within eight hours. That afternoon the German offered insight into his final day at the AXA Training Centre, showing his followers inside his office where boxes were packed ready.

Klopp’s Final Day

Arriving at Anfield on Sunday, it was difficult not to think back to a previous final day against Wolves, in 2022, when Liverpool were denied the title by a single point on the final day for the second time in three years.

But Liverpool supporters were in a party mood. Anfield basked in the sun and supporters arrived early to fill the streets and pubs. This was a time to celebrate the manager’s eight and half years, not mourn his departure.

The day before, 80 volunteers had spent several hours placing out almost 24,000 cards ready for a three-sided mosaic that provided the backdrop as Klopp emerged from the tunnel as Liverpool manager for the final time.

Banners celebrating Klopp were held aloft and waved. “I feel fine,” read one. “He said so,” said another, both in reference to the song which Liverpool supporters have bestowed upon their leader in recent years - the first full rendition of which occurred long before kick off.

As the mosaic was held aloft, a huge banner declaring DOUBTERS, BELIEVERS, CONQUERORS was displayed large across The Kop.

Once the game got underway, The Kop took the opportunity to bring out the full songbook and serenade players from Klopp’s reign; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson were among those whose names, written into history under Klopp’s leadership, sung aloud.

"Every little thing is gonna be alright," declared The Kop, a song that was the soundtrack to the final months of Klopp’s first season in charge, one that set the tone for what was to follow. Perhaps it was also pointed towards the future after Klopp departs and Arne Slot takes over. 'Ring of Fire' and 'Allez allez allez', songs that became synonymous with Klopp's Liverpool in Europe, were sung aloud.

As full-time approached, the atmosphere built into a huge rendition of ‘Jurgen said to me…’ with every single Liverpool supporter on their feet, jumping, screaming, showing their outpouring of love and gratitude for Jurgen Klopp. Anfield hadn’t been this loud since the great European nights under Klopp, of which there were many, particularly during the purple patch from 2017 to 2020.

‘Jurgen lives forever’, declared a flag on The Kop, in reference to a famous banner about Bill Shankly.

Then the tears began to flow. As Klopp took in his customary post-match hugs with players in the centre circle, he arrived at Virgil van Dijk and the Dutchman burst into tears. Trent Alexander-Arnold followed. “There’s not much you can say for a person who has made everything come true for you,” said the full-back who was given his debut by Klopp in 2016 and has made the third-most appearances under the German in his managerial career.

Then Jurgen headed down the tunnel as Anfield prepared a podium in the centre circle. There were kisses on the cheek and a hug for LFCTV presenter Peter McDowall, hugs for press officer Tony Barrett, and plenty more. Then hugs and handshakes with John Henry and FSG’s delegation in the tunnel. Jurgen’s proud wife, Ulla, watched on with the rest of his family - the family which he is now keen to spend more time with and key to his decision to leave Liverpool and football.

By the time Klopp re-emerged, it was after a farewell guard of honour had been given to outgoing players Thiago and Joel Matip, plus staff members Andreas Kornmayer, Ray Haughan, Jack Robinson, John Achterberg, Vitor Matos, Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders. “I’ll never walk alone again,” read the message on the back of the coaching staff’s shirts. “Thank you, Luv,” it read on the front, a phrase chosen by Klopp as he says it epitomises his time at the club.

Klopp’s speech surprises everyone!

Then it was time for Jurgen Klopp’s speech to supporters - and boy did he deliver!

Asked a stock question about which game he’d like to re-live at Anfield again, everybody expected him to say "Barcelona" - as he has in many times previously. But instead he returned with “One of the draws against City, that would help!” It summed up Jurgen’s quick wit.

Klopp called the fans, which he declared from today he is now “one of you,” “the superpower of world football”. The Kop responded ‘We are the famous, the famous Kopites’ - a chant that Jurgen seemed to thoroughly enjoy.

Then there was the complete surprise as Jurgen readied himself in song, only to declare “Arne Slot, na na na na na” as he explained how this is the start and not the end and to back the new manager, give him time and patience. Half the Kop joined in with singing ‘Arne Slot’ while half hadn’t realised and sang ‘Jurgen Klopp’ instead. Several journalists in the media room hadn’t realised either until well after an hour later.

The final press conference

The thing about Klopp is, as much as he has complained about the media and become tired by the obligations that take time and energy from him, he is a people person and loves people and football, so he cannot give less than his best, even in interviews. The way he speaks about being ‘all in’ is how he is with the media, too.

Never does he simply have short responses, even if sometimes the question deserves one. Often times he’s been asked questions, given a short reply and should have stopped there, before carrying on and giving a lengthier response, and often to questions that he’d been asked in multiple press conferences before.

“I had in my life, three, four thousand press conferences, it’s horrendous,” Klopp said to BBC Sport post-match, “these are the things I will not miss!” But every pre-match press conference from the German has always been close to 20 minutes long, which is far longer than most other Premier League managers.

He often gives three or four-minute answers to questions, finding the words to speak on difficult subject matters that many other managers dare not touch. That in itself shows Klopp’s openness and how comfortable he is with just being himself, even if it leads to misguided criticism, as though he just randomly started talking about something sensitive, rather than the truth of the matter being that he answered a direct question about something in a part of his job he is contractually obligated to fulfil.

And yet, despite all the interviews in the week and the post-match media duties, Klopp still found new words to describe his feelings when he finally arrived for his final post-match obligation, the press conference, over two hours after full-time.

“Now you get emotional - my last press conference,” Klopp began in typical humour, before taking out his phone and taking a photo of the media, joking: ”I don’t think I will but if I miss you, but just to get a picture and see Vinny (O’Connor from Sky Sports) and it’s gone (missing you!)” Some people have misunderstood Klopp but even journalists who have had ‘run-ins’ with him still like him and have had plenty more positive interactions than negative.

“I love everything about the club but it’s time for me to go,” he said, giving a three-minute response to the opening question. “I’m a Liverpool supporter and I love that.”

Klopp was also upbeat about Liverpool’s future, joking that the club is “not burning behind me.” “The general feeling for me was it was a start not the end,” he insisted. “I saw a wonderful team on the way. A team that is ahead of schedule in their development.”

Jurgen Klopp departs, his legacy intact. He leaves on his own terms, with his successor inheriting an opportunity to build on the work that the German has done in the past eight and half years.

'It's not so important what people think when you come in,” he declared at his first press conference inside Anfield in October 2015. “It’s much more important what people think when you leave.”

Far more than just a football manager, Klopp is a people person, a communicator, a leader, a motivator, and an inspiration.

At Anfield, Jurgen really will live forever.

