Janssen hoping to emulate Van Nistelrooy in Premier League

Tottenham's Dutch striker Vincent Janssen is hoping to emulate the success of countryman Ruud van Nistelrooy in the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy earned cult status at Manchester United, after scoring 95 goals in 150 Premier League appearances.

The former Netherlands international won the Premier League during his time at Old Trafford, as well as the FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.

And while it is early days in England, Janssen - an off-season recruit from AZ Alkmaar - would like to follow in the footsteps of Van Nistelrooy, who was born in the same Dutch province - North Brabant.

"In England they are just finding out that me and Van Nistelrooy are from the same area," Janssen said in quotes attributed to Dutch newspaper AD.

"But I wouldn't say we're being mentioned in the same breath -- maybe that will come. I would think that's an enormous honour. I'm not as far as him yet."

Janssen arrived at White Hart Lane as Eredivisie's top goalscorer in 2015-16, with 27 goals in 34 matches.

The 22-year-old is yet to score for Tottenham in the Premier League but he has settled in well in London.

"I've always felt a strong urge to prove myself. Maybe that's my biggest talent," he added. "I can tell the crowd appreciates the way I play.

"Within the squad I was immediately accepted. We have a young, ambitious group, with no players who feel they've already arrived. That made it easier, I think. I really was accommodated fantastically."