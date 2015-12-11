Januzaj bemoans lack of Dortmund playing time

Adnan Januzaj has blamed a lack of opportunities at Borussia Dortmund for his inability to find form while on loan in the Bundesliga from Manchester United.

Belgium attacker Januzaj is yet to make a league start for Dortmund and completed 90 minutes for just the second time this season in a 1-0 defeat to PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 20-year-old believes he possesses the quality to make an impact at Signal Iduna Park, but bemoaned head coach Thomas Tuchel's apparent resistance to give him a run of games to prove himself.

"I do not have the form to play better on the field. I just need more games," Januzaj told reporters.

"I train very hard, but I do not have many games in my legs, which makes it difficult for me mentally. I need more games to be a better player.

"I have qualities that I demonstrated in Manchester. But it is difficult at the moment."

United manager Louis van Gaal said last week that Januzaj may come to regret his Dortmund move as it looks to have stalled a once-promising career.

While clearly frustrated at Dortmund, Januzaj was also hesitant to suggest a return to Old Trafford would help him recapture his best form.

He added: "I wasn't surprised to get loaned after scoring against Aston villa. I wanted to go somewhere I can play more often. I am happy in Dortmund, but I need more matches.

"I don't know if I will play for Manchester United next season."