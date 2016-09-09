Januzaj gunning for first Sunderland win

Manchester United loanee Adnan Januzaj is hoping to prove himself in the Premier League by helping Sunderland to win matches - starting against Everton on Monday.

David Moyes' side are yet to taste victory this season, having seen previous manager Sam Allardyce depart for the England job shortly before the campaign kicked off.

But Januzaj, who has impressed in his early showings for Sunderland, is confident his new club will get their first win soon.

"As I've said my objective is to play games and show people what I can do," the Belgian winger told Sunderland's official website.

"I'm looking forward to the next few weeks because we're playing a lot of games against some very good teams.

"We're hoping for our first win of the season on Monday against Everton and to do it at the Stadium of Light would make it even better."

Moyes endured a number of frustrations in the transfer window, but, alongside Januzaj, he was able to bring in Jason Denayer from Manchester City on another temporary deal.

And the defender is someone Januzaj knows well, counting him as an international team-mate and close friend.

"Jason is a very good friend so it's great to see him join me at Sunderland," he added.

"He will bring a lot to the club; he is a strong defender but he's also very relaxed on the ball, and you can tell why he fits so well with the national team."