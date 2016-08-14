Januzaj: Moyes key to Sunderland move

Adnan Januzaj says the presence of David Moyes was key to his decision to leave Manchester United for Sunderland on a one-year loan deal.

The 21-year-old made his United debut under Moyes during the 2013-14 campaign, but failed to secure regular first-team football under Louis van Gaal in the following seasons.

Januzaj, who previously spent time on loan at Borussia Dortmund, was deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho as well and is now looking to get his career back on track at Sunderland.

"Moyes was key to me coming here and I appreciate the opportunity because I want to show people what I can do," Januzaj told the club's official website.

"My job is to score goals and assist goals. The fans come to the stadium to enjoy football and watch players that make things happen, so I want to be one of those players and make them happy."

Januzaj made his Sunderland debut in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City and he feels they gave a good account of themselves against one of the title favourites.

"It was an unlucky game for us because we played well and worked hard for each other," he added.

"It was a great feeling to play, especially against such a big club, and although it was not easy I think we did really well."