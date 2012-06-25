Japan extends coach Zaccheroni's contract

The 59-year-old was appointed in August 2010 on a two-year contract with the provision of an extension. Under his leadership Japan won a record fourth Asian Cup title last year and are through to the fourth qualifying round for Brazil.

Japan's football association had offered him a one-year rolling contract which would be terminated if Japan failed to make it to Brazil, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan top the five-team Asian Group B on seven points from three games.