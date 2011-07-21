Japan World Cup winners receive cash reward

Brewer and soft drinks maker Kirin, an official sponsor of the Japan Football Association, rewarded the players after they beat the heavily favoured United States on penalties in Germany on Friday.

"The buzz of excitement has been continuing since the final and we decided on the bonus straight away," the company's president Koichi Matsuzawa was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

Japan, the first Asian winners of the title, received a rock star treatment on Tuesday on their return from Germany when hundreds of fans and reporters received them at the airport.