Japan's route to the World Cup finals
May 20 (Reuters) - Japan's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Group 1 - Asian fourth round qualifying
P W D L F A Pts
1. Australia * 8 6 2 0 12 1 20
2. Japan * 8 4 3 1 11 6 15
3. Bahrain ** 8 3 1 4 6 8 10
4. Qatar 8 1 3 4 5 14 6
5. Uzbekistan 8 1 1 6 5 10 4
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
** Qualified for two-legged playoff, with the winner advancing to face New Zealand for a place at the World Cup
Group 2 - Asian third round qualifying
P W D L F A Pts
1. Japan * 6 4 1 1 12 3 13
2. Bahrain * 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
3. Oman 6 2 2 2 5 7 8
4. Thailand 6 0 1 5 5 14 1
* Qualified for the next stage of the Asian World Cup qualifying competition
- - - -
QUALIFYING RESULTS
06.02.08
Japan 4 Thailand 1
In Saitama
Scorers:
Japan: Yasuhito Endo 21, Yoshito Okubo 54, Yuji Nakazawa 66, Seiichiro Maki 90+1
Thailand: Teeratep Winothai 22
- -
26.03.08
Bahrain 1 Japan 0
In Manama
Scorer: Aala Hubail 78
- -
02.06.08
Japan 3 Oman 0
In Yokohama
Scorers: Yuji Nakazawa 10, Yoshito Okubo 22, Shunsuke Nakamura 49
- -
07.06.08
Oman 1 Japan 1
Scorers: Oman: Ahmed Mubarak 12
Japan: Yasuhito Endo 53pen
- -
14.06.08
Thailand 0 Japan 3
In Bangkok
Scorers: Marcus Tulio Tanaka 23, Yuji Nakazawa 38, Kengo Nakamura 88
- -
22.06.08
Japan 1 Bahrain 0
In Saitama
Scorer: Atsuto Uchida 90
- -
06.09.08
Bah
