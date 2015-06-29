Jara ban reduced on appeal by one match
Gonzalo Jara's appeal of his three-match ban did not free him for the Copa America, but he will be available for World Cup qualifying.
Chile defender Gonzalo Jara will be available for his side's first 2018 World Cup qualifier after having his three-game ban reduced.
CONMEBOL sanctioned Jara for his role in the dismissal of Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani in the Copa America quarter-finals, although the suspension has been reduced to two matches on appeal.
Cavani received a second yellow card in Santiago after reacting to Jara poking the Uruguayan in the backside.
Jara will still miss the remainder of the 2015 Copa on home soil, but with a semi-final and either a final or a third-place play-off to come, the 29-year-old will be free to play their first qualifier in October.
The Mainz centre-back was reported to CONMEBOL by the Uruguayan Football Association, but the Football Federation of Chile were successful in cutting the length of the ban.
