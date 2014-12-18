Jardim wary of Monaco fatigue against Metz
Leonardo Jardim has conceded that it will be a tough physical test for Monaco to face Metz just three days after their midweek cup exploits.
Jardim's men progressed to the quarter-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue on Wednesday as they beat Lyon on penalties after extra time ended with the scores level at 1-1.
That success continued a fine run for the Principality club that has seen them win their last five matches in all competitions.
Monaco visit the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Saturday and will be expected to triumph over a Metz side who are sliding towards the bottom three following a seven-game winless streak.
However, Jardim believes fatigue could play a decisive role in Monaco's hopes of taking maximum points from the fixture.
"It is hard physically," the Portuguese said. "It would be more logical to play next Sunday."
The 40-year-old is expecting Metz to utilise a defensive gameplan and knows his side will need plenty of guile to break the hosts down.
"Metz are a good team, but we have the ambition to win there," Jardim added.
"It is more difficult for us to play against a defensive team. Quality is needed to find solutions."
Monaco sit sixth in the French top flight with 29 points, seven adrift of the UEFA Champions League places.
