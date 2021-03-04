Jason Holt hopes Livingston can bounce back to secure top-six finish

Jason Holt hopes Livingston can find some solace at the end of a cruel week by securing their top-six slot.

Davie Martindale’s team suffered Hampden heartache on Sunday as St Johnstone edged past them to claim Betfred Cup glory.

As if that was not bad enough, they then saw a precious point snatched away from them in the 87th minute as Rangers’ late show saw them grab 1-0 win at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

But Livi can still end the week on a high if they can beat Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday and secure a top-half finish with two games to spare before the split.

Midfielder Holt – who has now endured cup final torment on three occasions – said: “We put a lot of effort into the match against Rangers and it was disappointing not to come away from the game with anything.

“I thought the lads done really well for the most part and it’s just gutting we never got anything.

“It’s been two tough games in a row for us but we did really well against Rangers and we were just unlucky not to get a result.

“It was a cruel way to lose it in the end. It was not great to lose it so late on. It was a real blow but we’ve got another big game coming up on Saturday and we will regroup and be ready for that.

“It is still our ambition to get top six and get over the line. We are in a good position to do that but it’s up to us to make that happen.

“Our game against Motherwell on Saturday is massive and we will be aiming for three points.”

Holt was part of the Rangers side which secured the Ibrox outfit’s Premiership return in 2016.

But he admits the team Steven Gerrard has assembled are a different beast entirely, with the unbeaten Light Blues now just four points away from securing the club’s first title in a decade.

“Rangers are relentless,” he said. “You know you are going to be in for an extremely difficult game when you play them.

“You know they are going to be at you for the whole 90 minutes plus stoppage time, however long it takes.

“You have to be at it and on your toes and ready for whatever they throw at you. I felt we were at it and it was disappointing to lose a goal so late in the match.

“What’s the biggest difference that’s going to win them the title this season? I think the difference is their intensity levels and the fact that they are really ruthless. There is no let up in matches against them. They are constantly putting pressure on teams and testing teams.

“When you play against them you have to be on your toes all the time.

“They have so many dangerous players. There’s no doubt about it, they are a great team with really great players. We know that.

“You’re always in for a difficult game when you are up against players of that calibre and they’ve shown that across the whole season.”