Is Aston Villa vs Leeds on TV? Live streams & TV info as Unai Emery's side look to keep pace in the title race
Aston Villa face a tough fixture against an in-form Leeds side this Saturday
Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds today live from Villa Park as the Villans bid to stay in the title race. FourFourTwo bring you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Saturday 21 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET
• Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
• TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN + free Amazon gift card
Aston Villa will still believe they have a glimmer of hope in the title race owing to Arsenal’s recent slip-ups.
A victory over Leeds is therefore essential, though Daniel Farke’s side are unlikely to make it easy for the hosts.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Aston Villa vs Leeds in the UK?
Aston Villa vs Leeds is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.
The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.
Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds from anywhere
Out of the country when Aston Villa vs Leeds is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.
Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds in the US
Aston Villa vs Leeds is one of the seven Premier League games this week available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, NBC Sports' official streaming platform.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Leeds through Stan Sport.
See also ► Premier League TV guide
Aston Villa vs Leeds: Premier League preview
Injuries have ravaged Aston Villa's side, but they have still kept within touching distance of the top two.
Last time out in the Premier League, an 86th-minute own goal from Jack Hinshelwood gifted them three points, but their recent form at Villa Park is still concerning.
An FA Cup defeat to Newcastle last weekend, combined with home defeats to Brentford and Everton, has left a lot to be desired, and with four of the top six still to play, this match against Leeds has to yield three points.
Can I still get tickets to Aston Villa vs Leeds?
See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season
Daniel Farke will no doubt view this game as a real chance to turn Villa over, and you would be well placed to back Leeds for this one.
The Yorkshire side have only lost two games since the start of December, and while draws have been the main factor behind that, their performance levels have been impressive.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will likely return to the starting XI for Leeds, with Brenden Aaronson likely to feature alongside him, as has been usual for the Whites in away fixtures.
A win here would take them onto 33 points and potentially nine points clear of the drop if other results go their way.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Aston Villa 2-2 Leeds United
Leeds will make this one difficult for Villa, and will take a point back to Yorkshire.
