Javi Martinez: Euro 2016 is my goal

Javi Martinez has his sights set on making the Spain squad for Euro 2016 as he approaches a return to peak condition.

The 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries in the past two seasons and featured just three times for Bayern Munich in 2014-15 due to a knee problem.

After returning to training in early September, the former Athletic Bilbao midfielder played the full 90 minutes for the first time this season in Bayern's 5-1 win over Borussia Dortmund before the international break.

Martinez has now confirmed he is rapidly nearing match fitness and is hopeful of a call-up from Vicente Del Bosque for Euro 2016 in France next year.

"The European Championships is my goal, hopefully I can be with the Spain team when this is the case," Martinez told reporters.

"I feel very quick, strong and focused. I just feel great. I am not at 100 per cent, but I am almost there."

Meanwhile, Bayern's David Alaba believes Martinez's comeback has occurred at the right time, with some important fixtures coming up.

"He's already shown in the past few games that he's a good player," the left-back said.

"We've started well but there are some big games on the horizon."