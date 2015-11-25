Javi Martinez wants Bayern renewal

Javi Martinez has no intention of leaving Bayern Munich any time soon and is keen to sign a contract renewal with the Bundesliga champions.

The 27-year-old joined Bayern from Athletic Bilbao in 2012 and has since made close to 100 appearances in all competitions for the club.

His deal with the Allianz Arena outfit expires in 2017, but he is ready to commit his future to the club.

"I would love to sign a new contract with Bayern if the people in charge are interested in keeping me here," the Spain international told Sport Bild.

"I am feeling very well at the club Bayern and in the city of Munich.

"I'd say that there is not a better place in the world for a footballer than Bayern Munich."

Javi Martinez has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this campaign after overcoming a knee injury that kept him out of action for the majority of 2014-15.