Jedinak and Bresciano set to face Croatia

Captain Jedinak missed the Socceroos' farewell friendly against South Africa due to an ankle injury, while Bresciano (back) was fortunate to make the 23-man FIFA World Cup squad.

But coach Ange Postecoglou is set to give both playing time when his side face Croatia in an international friendly in Salvador.

"If we can get 90 (minutes) out of Mile tomorrow night that would be great. He is fit," he told reporters on Thursday.

"Bresciano will train tonight with the team and we will try and get him some game-time with the team tomorrow."

Postecoglou hinted Utrecht attacker Tommy Oar, regularly seen out wide on the left for Australia, could start in a more central role against Niko Kovac's men.

"Every game and training has been a way to progress our conditioning and understanding as a team," he said.

"We have some real options in the midfield and the front third.

"Tommy Oar can play wide and (as a number) 10."

Postecoglou will start Matt Spiranovic and Alex Wilkinson in the centre of defence as he looks to finalise the combination ahead of his team's World Cup matches against Spain, Chile and the Netherlands.