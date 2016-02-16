Jelavic makes China switch

Croatia striker Nikica Jelavic has completed his move from West Ham to Beijing Renhe after spending half a season at Upton Park.

Jelavic joined West Ham from Everton in September but struggled to feature regularly under Slaven Bilic, making only 15 appearances in total, which included just two starts and two goals.

Reports have suggested Chinese second-tier side Renhe have paid around £4 million for the 30-year-old, who has previously played for the likes of Hull City and Rangers.

While West Ham are yet to confirm the transfer, joint-chairman David Gold tweeted on Tuesday: "Nikica Jelavic has completed his move to Chinese second division team Beijing Renhe. Good luck. Nikica."

Jelavic is the latest high-profile player to make the lucrative move to China, with Jackson Martinez, Fredy Guarin, Ramires and Alex Teixeira among those to feature in the upcoming Chinese Super League campaign.