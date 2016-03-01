Jemez has no doubt Barcelona will win La Liga

Rayo Vallecano coach Paco Jemez believes Barcelona already have the Liga title wrapped up.

Defending champions Barca hold an eight-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the summit and look on course to top the table for a second successive season. Real Madrid are 12 points behind in third.

Although 12 matches remain in the top flight, the Rayo coach believes the Catalan side's advantage is unassailable.

"In football I've seen everything, but I do not see Barca losing this Liga," Jemez told Mundo Deportivo.

"I do not see Barca losing three or four games and I do not see Atletico Madrid winning all of theirs.

"At this point and seeing what we have seen, it is not plausible that would happen.

"It is going to be a relatively quiet Liga for Barca, because I do not see them losing the advantage they have at this point."

Rayo host Barca on Thursday on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run, but the Liga leaders have not tasted defeat in any of their previous 34 outings in all competitions.

The record-breaking form of Luis Enrique's team is in no small part down to the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, a force Jemez thinks no other side can match.

"No team has those three players. There are teams that maybe have one player at the level of those three, but no one has three," he added.

"If you pushed me, some could have two, but three that good and as decisive as them, no one has.

"It gives you peace of mind when you play because you know with them, with the help of the team, sooner or later there will be a goal.

"For us it is a challenge to face the best in the world and we will see what we can do to them. We are going out to win, that's for sure, but we understand the difficult that entails.

"My defenders have to play football, be calm, and do what they have done lately because we will not change anything."