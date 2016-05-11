Jemez shows passport to disprove Valencia rumours

Rayo Vallecano coach Paco Jemez produced his passport at a media conference in an effort to disprove a report linking him to Valencia.

Jemez was reported to have met with Valencia owner Peter Lim in Singapore to discuss a potential switch to Mestalla.

The coach insisted the claim was "a lie", adding he hopes to remain at Rayo even if they suffer relegation from La Liga on Sunday.

In order to show he had not travelled to Asia, Jemez offered journalists the chance to look through his passport while saying: "It is a lie that I had a meeting with the owner of Valencia [Lim] in Singapore.

"In these four years I have been linked with many teams. I understand rumours, but not lies. If I do not clarify things it will seem to be true.

"If there is an opportunity to continue, I will, whether it's in the top division or the second division."