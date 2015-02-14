Jenas backs calls for Sherwood to join Villa

Sherwood is reportedly close to being confirmed as the new Villa manager at the end of a week in which the club slipped into the Premier League relegation zone and sacked Lambert.

With just 13 games remaining, Villa need a quickfire upturn in fortunes to safeguard the club's top-flight status - and Jenas believes Sherwood can do just that.



Jenas, now a pundit following a career that included spells at Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Tottenham, spent time with Sherwood at White Hart Lane and believes the 46-year-old represents the right fit for the Midlands club.

"For me, I do think so," he said on BBC One's Football Focus.

"I really enjoyed my time working with Tim at Tottenham. I can't speak highly enough of him.

"He understands the youth policies at every club, he gets the best out of young players, he gets the best out of the already established pros, training sessions were fantastic.

"I think he'd be a fantastic candidate for them."