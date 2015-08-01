Jerome seals Norwich win

Substitute Cameron Jerome grabbed the winner as Norwich City rounded off their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 victory over Brentford.

Wes Hoolahan also found the net for the Premier League new boys, but they were made to work hard for their win by the impressive visitors, who levelled things up in the first half courtesy of a stunning strike from Andre Gray.

Indeed, Brentford could easily have snatched a draw late on when goalkeeper John Ruddy was forced to make a superb double save from the lively Akaki Gogia and Spanish midfielder Marcos Tebar.

In front of just over 10,000 fans at Carrow Road, the home side began brightly, with Lewis Grabban twice going close before Hoolahan was played in by Jonny Howson and calmly lobbed David Button in the visitors' goal.

Within a minute, however, Marinus Dijkhuizen's men were back on level terms, Gray rifling in a shot from the edge of the box that beat Ruddy.

Both sides continued to look dangerous as the second half wore on and it was Jerome who was next to find the net, latching on to a fine ball from on-loan Liverpool man Andre Wisdom and calmly placing his shot beyond the reach of Button.

The goal failed to take the wind out of Brentford's sails, however, and only Ruddy's late heroics prevented the Championship side from claiming a draw.