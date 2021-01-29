Jesse Lingard links up with West Ham

West Ham have completed the signing of Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is yet to make a Premier League appearance this campaign.

Lingard told West Ham TV: “I’m excited. It’s another new chapter in my life.

“Nothing is guaranteed but I’ve come here to work hard and help the team and bring my experience. That’s the main aim. I just want to enjoy my football and get back playing again and get my feet back on the pitch.”

Lingard previously worked with Hammers boss David Moyes at Old Trafford, although he did not make a first-team appearance during the Scot’s short tenure.

Lingard said: “There were lots of clubs involved but, for me personally, I felt this was the right move. The club is going in the right direction. We’re on the right track and I’m here to help.

“I’ve obviously had a previous relationship with the manager and I’ve played under him before, so he knows my qualities and what I can bring to the team. I know a couple of the players as well – I know Dec (Rice) very well from the England side – and I feel I can really settle in here quickly.”

United loaned Lingard out to Birmingham and Brighton during Moyes’ time at Old Trafford but the West Ham boss sees the England international’s versatility as a key asset.

“I’ve seen him play as a young boy, when he was still a wide player on the right, and I’ve seen him play off the left,” said Moyes.

“He’s played for England as a number 10, he’s played for England as a number eight, and I actually think if we needed him as a false nine, he could do that as well.

“We’re bringing in that versatility. I’ve wanted to try to get an energetic team at the moment and Jesse has been known for his work-rate and effort, so I think he’ll fit in nicely with what we’ve got. I hope he brings us a little bit of quality, too, and a winning mentality from Manchester United.”

Lingard was not signed in time for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool so his debut could come against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Lingard is likely to be West Ham’s last January signing after Moyes’ attempts to sign a striker were rebuffed, leaving Michail Antonio as his only recognised frontman for the rest of the campaign.

Moyes said: “I can’t deny we’d have liked another striker. We have made offers for one or two players we’d have liked to have got. But for different reasons they’ve not been gettable.

“Are we expecting any more incomings? At the moment, no.”

Michail Antonio is West Ham’s only senior striker (John Walton/PA)

West Ham made room in their squad for Lingard by making Said Benrahma’s switch from Brentford permanent.

The 25-year-old initially joined on loan on deadline day during the last window, after an issue with his medical almost scuppered the move.

The Hammers were due to make that deal permanent in the summer but have now completed the transfer, worth £25million plus £5m in add-ons, early in order to free up a loan spot.

“It was always going to get done, it was never in doubt. It was just the small medical issue,” added Moyes.

“He has become a really hard-working team player for us. There is more to come and hopefully we can turn him into a really top Premier League player.”