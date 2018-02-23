Jesus could return but Guardiola has doubts over Sterling

Manchester City could be without Raheem Sterling for Sunday's EFL Cup final against Arsenal, but Gabriel Jesus may make his long-awaited return.

Sterling sustained a muscle injury against Basel in the Champions League on February 13, a match in which he was substituted for Leroy Sane after 57 minutes, and missed Monday's shock 1-0 FA Cup defeat at League One side Wigan Athletic as a result.

Asked about the England winger's availability for the weekend clash at Wembley, City boss Pep Guardiola said: "Raheem has a muscle problem. He had it against Basel. I don't know if he will be ready."

City will also be without makeshift full-back Fabian Delph, who is suspended following his red card at the DW Stadium, but there was better news on Brazil striker Jesus.

Guardiola added: "Everyone [else] is okay.

"We will see about Gabriel Jesus on Saturday. He made the third training session and every day he is better.

"Having Gabriel Jesus back is such a big boost to us, you need all the players to be fit and available."

Jesus has not played since limping out of the New Year's Eve game at Crystal Palace in tears, having suffered medial collateral damage in a knee.

: If not for we would not be in the final. He deserves to play the final. He will play. The locker room is more important. Without him, we would not be here.February 23, 2018

Guardiola also confirmed Claudio Bravo will start in goal, ahead of regular number one Ederson.

Bravo has started every match in the EFL Cup this season and played a key role in their run to Wembley, performing heroics in penalty shoot-out victories over Wolves and Leicester City.

"Every fan has his own opinion but I am the manager and we are here for Claudio," said former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola.

"Without him, we are not here. The locker room is more important than finals sometimes."