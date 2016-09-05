Jesus focused on improving, not Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus is not thinking about his impending move to Manchester City, with continuing to improve his only focus.

City completed the signing of Jesus from Palmeiras on a five-year deal last month, with the player set to link up with his new team-mates after the end of the Campeonato Brasileiro season.

Having struck 10 times in the Brazilian top flight, where he sits joint-top of the scoring charts, and played a key role as the national team won Olympic gold in men's football for the first time at Rio 2016, the 19-year-old was selected by Tite for the World Cup 2018 qualifying matches against Ecuador and Colombia.

Jesus marked his senior international debut with a pair of goals in the 3-0 victory in Quito on Thursday, and his focus remains on short-term targets rather than moving to the Premier League.

"I'm focused on my objectives. I like to see the plays, successes and errors in order for me to correct them," he told a media conference ahead of Tuesday's match against Colombia in Manaus.

"I am with the national team and I'm focused here. I do not even want to have contact in relation to Manchester.

"All of this [success] comes from work. I've been working hard since I moved into the senior team. I want to learn more and more. Continuing to work will help me even more.

"I'm calm, as always. I was not the only one responsible for the victory, it was the whole team. Whoever scores the goal is made out to be the hero, but the whole team stood out tactically.

"The team helped me a lot. My head is even calmer for this game. We will try everything to repeat the performance and get the win."

Jesus enjoys playing alongside the likes of Neymar, Willian and Philippe Coutinho as they help occupy the opposition defence while he leads the line.

He added: "We all know the quality of Neymar, but not only him, everyone who is here.

"Willian and Coutinho pull away markers and open space, as does everyone on their best days.

"Whoever plays is going to draw attention because of their quality, which helps a lot up front."