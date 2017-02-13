Jesus injury hands Aguero chance to shine in Bournemouth v Manchester City

Sergio Aguero was handed the an early chance to impress in Manchester City's Premier League match at Bournemouth when Gabriel Jesus hobbled off with a foot injury.

Brazil striker Jesus has made an explosive start to life in England, scoring three times in his first two top-flight starts and consigning Aguero to a place on the bench in the process.

As a result, speculation over the 28-year-old Argentina star's future dominated the build-up to City's trip to the Vitality Stadium, where victory would move Pep Guardiola's side up to second in the table behind leaders Chelsea.

Jesus appeared to land awkwardly when attacking a cross in the Bournemouth area and he received treatment on to his right foot, removing his boot while sitting on the field.

It meant a 15th-minute introduction for Aguero, who has 18 goals this season and lies third in City's all-time scoring charts with 154.

Speaking before the match, Guardiola – who has urged Aguero to contribute a greater amount to City's all-round play – conceded he could not be sure whether the striker would remain at the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season, despite having three years left to run on his contract.

"I would like him to remain but I don't know what is going to happen," said the former Barcelona boss.

"Even in my career I would not know what would happen at the end of the season, so I do not know.

"My advice for all the players is, ' keep going, guys'. Keep going, fight and show me again how good you are."