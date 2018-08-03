Jesus signs five-year Manchester City contract

Gabriel Jesus has committed his future to Manchester City by signing a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Premier League champions until 2023.

The striker scored 13 goals in 29 league games last term as Pep Guardiola's men ran away with the title in a record-breaking campaign, in which they became the first side ever to reach 100 points.

Jesus was reportedly close to signing a new long-term deal in April but instead opted to leave negotiations until the end of the season.

But the Brazil international striker has now put pen to paper on a new five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

FIVE more years for our Brazilian boy, ! August 3, 2018

"I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me," Jesus told City's official website.

"I can say that it was the best decision I've made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I'm here I'm improving as a professional and as a person.

"Also thanks to the club for being so organised and focused since I arrived. Pep had an important role in my signing, but also the club.

"City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger so I just want to say thanks for everything. I hope that I can keep making the fans happy."

"This season is going to be amazing because you are the man!" 's mum knows! August 3, 2018

Having shone for City, Jesus was tipped as a potential winner of the Golden Boot at the World Cup, but the 21-year-old failed to score in five appearances for Brazil in Russia.

Nevertheless, City's director of football Txiki Begiristain is thrilled to have Jesus tied down to fresh terms ahead of the club's Premier League title defence.

Begiristain added: "Gabriel is undoubtedly one of the best young forwards in world football, so to have him commit his future to us is a huge boost.

"There's so much variety in his game. I know how much Pep enjoys working with him and I am really looking forward to watching his development in the coming years."