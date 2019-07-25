Wolves set to complete loan deal for Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo

Real Madrid centre-back Jesus Vallejo looks set to complete a switch to Wolves on a season-long loan, according to Marca.

Vallejo, 22, is highly rated but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at the Bernabeu.

He has previously enjoyed loan spells at Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Zaragoza, and though he was part of the first-team squad at Madrid last season, the €50m signing of Eder Militao has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Wolves, on the other hand, are bolstering their squad ready for a season in the Europa League, having already completed permanent moves for Leander Dendoncker and Raul Jimenez.

Vallejo will provide fierce competition for Willy Bolly, Conor Coady and Ryan Bennett at centre-back.

NOW READ...

9 new rule changes are coming to the Premier League - but are they good or bad?

10 big disastrous signings who cost managers their jobs

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts