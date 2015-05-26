Jets part ways with coach Stubbins

Phil Stubbins has been sacked as Newcastle Jets coach, Football Federation Australia (FFA) announced on Tuesday.

The FFA, who assumed control of the Jets last week after revoking owner Nathan Tinkler's A-League license due to the club being placed into voluntary administration, made the decision after conducting an end-of-season review.

Stubbins' support staff have not been retained by the governing body on the back of a disappointing campaign for the Jets, who finished bottom in Australia's 10-team competition.

"Phil is a decent football man and we wish him all the best with the next stage of his career," said head of the A-League Damien de Bohun via a statement.

"Clearly, the Jets had a difficult season and this was reflected in the position on the A-League table.

"But this decision is also driven by the desire in the Newcastle football community for a new beginning with the new club."

Stubbins arrived in Newcastle at the start of the 2014-15 season but his reign was blighted by off-field dramas with a number of key players, including Kew Jaliens, David Carney, Joel Griffiths, Billy Celeski and Adrian Madaschi, who were all sacked by the club in January.

