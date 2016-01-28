Jets sign former Denmark international Nordstrand

The Newcastle Jets have bolstered their striking stocks with the addition of former Denmark international Morten Nordstrand until the end of the season.

The striker-cum-attacking-midfielder has spent the majority of his career in the top-tier of Danish football, with the exception of his early years with Lungby BK and the 2009-10 season, in which he was on loan at Eredivisie outfit Groningen.

He last played for Danish club AGF, where his contract expired this month, and scored three goals in 24 appearances over the last 12 months.

While not a prolific scorer, he did manage to win the golden boot in Denmark when he scored 15 goals for Copenhagen in their title-winning campaign of 2008-09.

It is goals his new club will want from him, with the Jets having scored just 13 goals in 16 matches and sitting in second bottom position in the A-League table.

Nordstrand said he does not identify himself as either a striker or a number 10, saying he just wants to play fluid football and create opportunities for his teammates.

"I am either a nine or a ten," he told the Jets' website.

"I move a lot when I play.

"I like to find space between the lines, go in the box, score goals or create chances for my teammates."

Nordstrand's first appearance for the Jets could come this Sunday against Adelaide United.