Ji confident of Korea beating Algeria

South Korea take on Algeria on Sunday as they aim to take a step towards qualifying for the last 16 for the second straight FIFA World Cup.

Hong Myung-Bo's men took the lead in the 68th minute against Russia on Tuesday as goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev disastrously spilled Lee Keun-ho's long-range effort, only for Alexandr Kerzhakov to level six minutes later.

Meanwhile, Algeria impressed during their opener with Belgium, but surrendered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 as a pair of strikes in the final 20 minutes turned the game in favour of Marc Wilmots' side.

Striker Ji, who was an unused substitute against Russia, expects a stern test from the North Africans, but has faith that Korea can put themselves in a strong position to qualify.

"I watched the game between Algeria and Belgium," Ji said.

"Algeria's offensive players are fast and each one of them has their own talent. I don't think Algeria is an easy target.

"If we play the game (against Algeria) like we did with Russia, then our chances are good."