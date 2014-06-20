Ji confident of Korea beating Algeria
Ji Dong-Won is confident South Korea can beat Algeria by producing a similar performance to the one that earned them a 1-1 draw with Russia.
South Korea take on Algeria on Sunday as they aim to take a step towards qualifying for the last 16 for the second straight FIFA World Cup.
Hong Myung-Bo's men took the lead in the 68th minute against Russia on Tuesday as goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev disastrously spilled Lee Keun-ho's long-range effort, only for Alexandr Kerzhakov to level six minutes later.
Meanwhile, Algeria impressed during their opener with Belgium, but surrendered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 as a pair of strikes in the final 20 minutes turned the game in favour of Marc Wilmots' side.
Striker Ji, who was an unused substitute against Russia, expects a stern test from the North Africans, but has faith that Korea can put themselves in a strong position to qualify.
"I watched the game between Algeria and Belgium," Ji said.
"Algeria's offensive players are fast and each one of them has their own talent. I don't think Algeria is an easy target.
"If we play the game (against Algeria) like we did with Russia, then our chances are good."
