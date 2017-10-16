Jiangsu Suning confident Capello not Italy-bound

Jiangsu Suning are adamant that Fabio Capello has not told them he intends to leave amid reports that he is being lined up to replace Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura.

Ventura has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after Italy failed to book automatic passage to the 2018 World Cup, with their penultimate qualifier an embarrassing 1-1 draw at home to Macedonia.

He blasted his side after that match and, although they then went on to beat Albania 1-0 three days later, Ventura's men will have to book their ticket to Russia through the play-offs.

Capello has been linked as a potential replacement for Ventura, with the 71-year-old's reputation still thought to be intact in his homeland, despite enjoying little success since leaving Real Madrid in 2007.

Nevertheless, his club are confident that he will not be departing them anytime soon as they look to survive a relegation battle in the Chinese Super League.

"Capello is wholly committed to our team's relegation battle and he has never announced his intention to leave," the club told Soccer News.

"He has a year-and-a-half contract with the club and none of us have ever involved in any talks about terminating his contract."