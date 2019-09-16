Jim Jefferies recovering after heart attack

Former Hearts and Bradford manager Jim Jefferies is recovering after suffering a heart attack, his club Edinburgh City confirmed.

The 68-year-old fell ill while playing golf on Monday.

A statement from the Ladbrokes League Two club read: “As has been reported in tonight’s press, sporting director Jim Jefferies suffered a heart attack earlier today while on the golf course.

“We can confirm that club chairman Jim Brown has spoken to Jim on the phone this evening and are pleased to say that he is in good spirits and looking forward to making a full recovery.

“Both the club and Jim would like to thank everyone who has been in contact to wish him well and appreciate greatly their kind thoughts at this difficult time.”

A number of Jefferies’ former clubs sent their best wishes via Twitter.

His boyhood heroes, who he managed twice, wrote: “Everyone at Heart of Midlothian Football Club would like to wish former captain and cup-winning manager Jim Jefferies a speedy recovery after he took ill earlier today. Get well soon, JJ!”

Falkirk said: “The very best wishes of everyone at the club to former manager, Jim Jefferies who fell ill earlier this afternoon. Get well soon, Jim!”

Dunfermline added: “Everyone at #DAFC is wishing former manager Jim Jefferies a speedy recovery following falling ill earlier today. Get well soon Jim!”

Kilmarnock wrote: “Everyone associated with the club wish our former manager a quick recovery. We hope you feel better soon Jim.”