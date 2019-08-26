Jimenez hails Wolves’ never-say-die spirit after last-gasp penalty rescues point

Raul Jimenez praised Wolves’ attitude after their last-gasp draw against Burnley.

The striker scored a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time to rescue a point at Molineux on Sunday.

Ashley Barnes’ first-half strike looked set to give the Clarets victory, only for Erik Pieters to foul Jimenez in the box and the Mexico international secured a 1-1 draw.

“That’s something that characterised us last season, we had to do it in all matches – fight to the end, until the referee says it’s over,” said Jimenez.

“We’re never going to fall down, we’ll keep working to equalise or win the game.

“When they scored something happened to us, but we knew we had very good players to equalise.

“I hit the same post last weekend and at the end the penalty was good. I had the calmness to take it and score.”

It was Jimenez’s sixth goal of the season and first in the Premier League after he netted 17 times in all competitions last term.

“It’s good for me to take the responsibility for that kind of penalty, last minute, last play of the match,” he told the club’s official site.

“I have had penalties in finals so I have experience. I have to be calm and it’s good for us to have a point.”

Wolves now host Torino at Molineux on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League play-off.

They lead 3-2 after victory in Turin last week, with the winners reaching the group stage.

Jimenez added: “We have to work these three days, rest and start thinking we have to win the next match.

“We have to go to the pitch thinking we have to win. It’s a great opportunity for us to be in the Europa league.”

Burnley missed the chance to be just the sixth team to beat Wolves at Molineux in the league since their return to the top flight last season.

“Sometimes you get a bit drunk on it all because you are so close to three points – and we were,” boss Sean Dyche told the club’s official site.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallowy, but it is still a good point.

“Everyone was talking about the tough start, but four points from the first three games is a good return, and it’s from three good performances as well.”