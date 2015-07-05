Jimenez happy at Atletico
Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez wants to fight for his place at Atletico Madrid.
Raul Jimenez insisted he is happy at Atletico Madrid, despite interest from elsewhere.
Jimenez has been linked with a move away from Madrid after just one season in the Spanish capital, with Porto, Benfica and Granada reportedly interested.
The 24-year-old striker - on holiday after Mexico's Copa America campaign in Chile - plans to stay at Atletico.
"I'm really happy where I am, and eager to start getting more minutes playing time," Jimenez told La Verdad.
"But I'm sure that will come gradually and I can win a permanent place."
Jimenez added: "As it stands, I am an Atletico Madrid player.
"I'm on holiday and when I get back to Madrid I'm sure I'll find out a little more about my future."
Jimenez scored one goal in 21 La Liga appearances last season.
