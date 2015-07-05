Jimenez happy at Atletico

Raul Jimenez insisted he is happy at Atletico Madrid, despite interest from elsewhere.

Jimenez has been linked with a move away from Madrid after just one season in the Spanish capital, with Porto, Benfica and Granada reportedly interested.

The 24-year-old striker - on holiday after Mexico's Copa America campaign in Chile - plans to stay at Atletico.

"I'm really happy where I am, and eager to start getting more minutes playing time," Jimenez told La Verdad.

"But I'm sure that will come gradually and I can win a permanent place."

Jimenez added: "As it stands, I am an Atletico Madrid player.

"I'm on holiday and when I get back to Madrid I'm sure I'll find out a little more about my future."

Jimenez scored one goal in 21 La Liga appearances last season.