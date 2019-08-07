Manchester City close to signing Juventus man – with player heading in the opposite direction

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, according to Goal.

Danilo, who will move in the opposite direction as part of the deal, has agreed personal terms with the Serie A champions, paving the way for the move to go through.

City will also pay £27m to secure the former Valencia man's services, with Cancelo set to depart Turin after just one season at Juve.

The converted winger looks set to compete with Kyle Walker for the right-back berth at the Etihad Stadium, although there have also been suggestions that he could be deployed on the opposite flank.

Cancelo impressed for Juventus in their final season under Max Allegri in 2018/19, making 25 Serie A appearances as the club won its eighth consecutive Scudetto.

Danilo, meanwhile, played 59 games for City in all competitions during his two campaigns in Manchester.

READ MORE

Ranked! The best managers who've failed to win the Premier League

Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts