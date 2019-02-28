Joe Cole: If I’m Kane or Alli, I’m on the phone to my agent after Pochettino comments

That was the opinion of former England midfielder Joe Cole after Spurs were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Wednesday, their second consecutive defeat after losing to Burnley on the weekend.

Pochettino admitted that the Chelsea clash was a “must-win” if they were to compete for the league title, before lamenting his side’s energy and attitude and adding: “It's holding us back and it might take five years’ work, 10 years’ work, to change that.”

Cole won three Premier League titles with Chelsea between 2003 and 2010 and thinks that the Argentine’s comments might put the club at risk of losing their star players.

“If I'm Harry Kane or Dele Alli and my manager says we’re five, 10 years away from winning a trophy, I’m on the phone to my agent,” he told BT Sport.

“He [Pochettino] has made an improvement but I don’t see him making a change in the mentality at Spurs, because you’re still seeing the same problems where you expect things like they’ll lose to Burnley at the weekend.

“All your quality English players, like your (Harry) Winks and your Kanes and your Allis, have their sights set on winning Premier League titles.

“I’d personally think, ‘He thinks we’re, you know’.”

Spurs remain in third place in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Liverpool, and face Arsenal in the north London derby at home on Saturday.