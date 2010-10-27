Joe Cole: I'm in worst form of my life

The midfielder was hailed by fans as a major coup following a free transfer from Premier League champions Chelsea, with Roy Hodgson confident that his task of rebuilding the club would begin with the capture of Cole.

But the 28-year-old's league debut ended in disaster when he was sent off just 44 minutes into the opening game of the season following a reckless tackle on Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny.

Cole received an automatic three-match domestic ban.

In his next game, Cole missed a penalty as the Reds scraped past Trabzonspor 1-0 in a Europa League tie.

Prior to Sunday's 2-1 win over Blackburn, the England star had not been on a winning Liverpool side since a 4-1 home victory over Steaua Bucharest in a Europa League match in mid-September.

“I have never had a period like this before. I need to find my form somehow,” he said in the Mail.

“I am desperate to do well for Liverpool and, every minute of every day, I am thinking about how I can get there. I know I’m not playing well. I expect a lot better of myself, but at least I am at a club who are going to help me through it.”

Cole’s own form has been synonymous with Liverpool this season. Roy Hodgson’s side have made their worst start to a season ever, and currently lie 18th in the table with only nine points.

With new owner John Henry finally assuming control of the club, speculation is rife over the future of boss Hodgson, but Cole says he has the backing of the team.

“We are right behind the manager. We all believe in the team and in the club.

“We just have to stick together. We are doing a lot of things right but we have got to cut out what we’re doing wrong.

“It’s disappointing to lose such a big game [against Everton] but in these situations, the worst thing you can do is start pointing fingers at each other. We have got to look at ourselves.“

Liverpool travel to Bolton this weekend before hosting Napoli in the Europa League at Anfield, having drawn 0-0 with the Italian outfit last week.

By Dave Peddie