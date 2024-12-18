Joe Gomez: 'I was close to leaving Liverpool last summer, it was definitely for real'

Joe Gomez has admitted that he came close to leaving Liverpool before a change of plans meant he ended up staying at Anfield.

The centre-back has been a reliable squad player for Liverpool since joining from Charlton Athletic in 2015, and stepped in to provide cover for the injured Ibrahima Konate over the past couple of weeks.

However, he might never have been part of the Arne Slot era had things gone the way he expected.

Joe Gomez was close to Liverpool exit after 'real' transfer interest

Joe Gomez has played all across the defence for Liverpool, making him a valuable squad player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez told Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing: "I was close to leaving Liverpool last summer, it was definitely for real.

"But my focus was always with the club. I know how blessed I am to be here. It will be 10 years next summer. I don’t take that for granted because I love Liverpool."

Arne Slot's squad was not significantly bolstered in the summer, but they have been in brilliant form over the first half of the campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not clear from that whether Gomez was referring to the summer just gone (2024) or the previous summer, but either way, the defender clearly feels it has worked out for the best.

Liverpool were not terribly busy in either direction when it came to their first-team squad in the last transfer window, with Federico Chiesa and the future transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili their only incomings. The latter is ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now.

The Reds continue to face yet more uncertainty over key players' futures, however, with contracts for Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold still yet to be wrapped up.

The trio will all be out of contract at the end of the current campaign and would be available as free agents if new deals are not signed before then.

Liverpool are in Carabao Cup action tonight, facing Southampton at St Marys in an 8pm kick-off. Southampton are big underdogs against a flying Liverpool side who are top of the Premier League and Champions League.



With so much fixture congestion, it remains to be seen how Reds boss Arne Slot rotates his squad, but whatever side he puts out they will be favoured to progress to the semi finals.