Johan Cruyff moved by response to cancer diagnosis

Johan Cruyff has thanked clubs and fans for their messages of support following his lung cancer diagnosis.

The management company of the former Barcelona, Ajax and Netherlands star issued a statement last Thursday confirming the detection of the serious illness.

Fans at Eredivisie fixtures over the weekend gave a standing ovation in the 14th minute to support Cruyff and all those afflicted by the disease, while Barca entered the pitch for their clash with Eibar on Sunday sporting orange shirts wishing the Dutchman well.

Cruyff was thankful for the support shown for all cancer sufferers and admitted he does not yet have a full prognosis as medical tests are still ongoing.

"Often the media are an additional load, but this week it was different," he wrote in his column in De Telegraaf.

"It was emotional and heart-warming to see how a variety of media responded to my situation. I am extremely proud of the appreciation shown by all responses.

"Of course that does not mean that I'm happy with what happened to me. But if you don't think about my current situation, then it's all very special what happens.

"Like the action of the clubs, not only to me, but to applaud for all cancer patients. I think it's very strong that it's drawn wider. In this way, football and its fans showed a beautiful side.

"In the meanwhile we have to wait and see. It's annoying that it's leaked out so early, because all I know is that I have lung cancer - that's all, because the investigation is still ongoing. I know the name, not the surname."