John Egan and Lys Mousset missing for Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be without the suspended John Egan and injured Lys Mousset when Leeds visit Bramall Lane in the Yorkshire derby on Sunday.

Egan misses out because of his 12th-minute dismissal in the 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa, meaning Ethan Ampadu could make his first Premier League start for the Blades since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Veteran centre-half Phil Jagielka is also in contention to replace Egan, but forward Mousset misses out again with an ankle problem.

New Leeds signing Diego Llorente is available after completing his £18million move from Real Sociedad this week.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa remains without midfielder Pablo Hernandez after he suffered a groin injury in the warm-up before last weekend’s win over Fulham but otherwise has no new injury concerns.

Captain Liam Cooper is poised to make his 200th appearance for the club.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, O’Connell, Basham, Lowe, Robinson, Bogle, Jagielka, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Osborn, McBurnie, Sharp, McGoldrick, Burke.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Koch, Ayling, Dallas, Klich, Llorente, Phillips, Costa, Harrison, Bamford, Rodrigo, Struijk, Shackleton, Roberts, Casilla, Alioski, Poveda.