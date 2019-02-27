John Kennedy: Lennon arrival won’t disrupt Celtic

John Kennedy insists there will be an easy transition at Celtic with the appointment of Neil Lennon as new interim manager.

Brendan Rodgers’ departure to Leicester on Tuesday came as a shock before former Celtic captain and manager Lennon was put in charge until the end of the season, with first team coach Kennedy promoted to his assistant.

After an unprecedented domestic double-treble under Rodgers in the last two seasons, the Hoops are on course for a third and Kennedy is confident there will be no disruption with the arrival of Lennon.

The former Celtic defender said: “Brendan has done a terrific job, he has decided to move on and these things happen.

“But ultimately the players have been a massive part of the success as well.

“I explained that to the players that the manager has made a great impact but ultimately the team have performed for a manager.

“They have won two trebles and are in a fantastic position at the moment.

“The backroom staff is very stable and Neil will come in and add to that. He has been here before so the transition will be quite easy.

“He is very well suited to the role, he knows what to expect, he has all the experience and I’m delighted to be part of this.”