John Motson voted the greatest football commentator of all time by football fans – while Gary Lineker shrugs off controversy as most popular presenter

John Motson has been voted as the greatest commentator of all time by football fans.

Motty passed away this year at the age of 77, leaving a 2,000-game legacy behind the mic and plenty of memories. He beat several classic commentators, along with a number of memorable voices still heard on TV such as Clive Tyldesley, Peter Drury and Martin Tyler.

"We've been blessed with some amazing commentators over the years and sadly we’ve lost some of the greats in recent years," A spokesperson for CopyBet.com (opens in new tab), which commissioned the research said.

"For many of us, our memories of particular moments are likely entwined with the lines of commentary. It’s hard not to think of that winning goal from Aguero and not hear the words of Martin Tyler or England winning the World Cup and not hear “they think it’s all over…””

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Match of the Day also came out on top

Gary Lineker was voted fans' favourite presenter (Image credit: Getty Images)

The BBC made a clean sweep in the study, with Match of the Day's Gary Lineker coming out on top as the best presenter on football coverage right now. MOTD sidekicks Alan Shearer and Ian Wright polled well for best pundit, with the Beeb's highlight show itself being voted as the best football show on TV.

As well as honing in on the personalities at the centre of the game, however, the study also asked fans what they look for in presenters, pundits and commentators. On average, those polled listen to two hours and seven minutes of football coverage on the radio a week and watch three hours 28 minutes of it on TV.

Sixty-two per cent said that watching or listening to coverage is like spending time with mates, with the same percentage said that their favourite football broadcasters also take their mind off worries they might have.

For commentators, 33 per cent claimed that player knowledge was most important ahead of impartiality (26 per cent), and the ability to create an engaging narrative (24 per cent) are important. 56 per cent expect presenters to have good player knowledge with 36 per cent wanting good banter. With pundits, 36 per cent want insight, while 28 per cent want a pundit who will argue with colleagues. Twenty-six per cent look for an unbiased approach.

Controversial decisions are the most interesting topics of conversation, according to 32 per cent of those polled. One in four are more bothered about player analysis, with 22 per cent looking for attacking play to be shown.

A spokesperson for CopyBet.com (opens in new tab) added: "Football coverage has evolved quite significantly over the years.

“It’s much more in-depth and detailed in the modern era – especially among networks which are able to air hours of matches and analysis.

“And while that’s enhanced the viewer experience, one constant has been the personalities involved and the chemistry particular pundits, presenters, and commentators have with one another.”

Alan Shearer is one of fans' favourite pundits (Image credit: PA)

CopyBet's top five football commentators

John Motson - 32 per cent Brian Moore - 14 per cent David Coleman - 13 per cent Clive Tyldesley - 11 per cent Martin Tyler - 11 per cent

CopyBet's top five football presenters

Gary Lineker - 34 per cent Jeff Stelling - 24 per cent Des Lynam - 21 per cent Jimmy Greaves – 13 per cent Brian Moore - 12 per cent

CopyBet's top five football pundits

Alan Shearer - 16 per cent Ian Wright - 16 per cent Roy Keane - 14 per cent Gary Neville - 14 per cent Ally McCoist - 12 per cent

