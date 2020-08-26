John Souttar remains upbeat after Achilles surgery

Hearts defender John Souttar has vowed to overcome his latest injury nightmare.

The Scotland centre-back underwent surgery on Wednesday morning after snapping his Achilles tendon again.

The 23-year-old last week suffered a relapse of the injury which forced him off on a stretcher during the Scottish Cup win over Rangers in February.

Souttar, who also suffered a ruptured Achilles in 2017, now faces another lengthy lay-off.

But writing on Twitter, he declared he is determined to salvage his career and return to action as soon as possible.

John Souttar appreciates the support he has received (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Souttar posted: “Just had my operation this morning and I’d like to write a short message to say a massive thanks to everyone for all the messages I’ve received over the past few days.

“It’s been a tough few days for me to process the injury and accept it but the support and messages really have helped me.

“The club and staff have been incredible with me and I’ll do absolutely everything I can to pull on the maroon jersey at Tynecastle in front of you again.

“It’s the start of a long and difficult journey to return but I’m truly grateful for all the support. Thank you.”