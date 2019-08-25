Manchester City team news vs Bournemouth: Zinchenko fit but Stones misses out

John Stones misses Manchester City's trip to Bournemouth with a thigh injury.

The England international is expected to be fit for next weekend's clash with Brighton, but the champions' visit to the south coast has come too soon for him.

Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy (both knee) remain sidelined for City, but Oleksandr Zinchenko starts at left-back.

Long-term absentee Lewis Cook has returned to training at Bournemouth but plays no part here.

David Brooks (ankle), Arnaut Danjuma (foot), Dan Gosling (hip), Simon Francis (knee), Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) are all still out.

Bournemouth have yet to avoid defeat against City since their promotion to the Premier League, but they have made a bright start to the campaign with four points from six - the same return as Pep Guardiola's side.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Smith, Mepham, Cook, Daniels, Lerma, Ake, Billing, King, Fraser, Wilson.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

