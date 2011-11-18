Johnson and Zabaleta sign new Man City deals

Arsenal's record goal-scorer and New York Red Bulls striker Thierry Henry is back at the London club training to maintain his fitness in the MLS off-season but there is no question of him playing.

"I think it is an honour and a pleasure [to have him around]," manager Arsene Wenger, who brought the Frenchman to Arsenal in 1999, told the club's website.

"His future is in the States," added Wenger. "He is going back in February. Until then we will just help him to practise and keep fit."

Arsenal will be without full backs Kieran Gibbs and Carl Jenkinson for the match at Norwich City on Saturday. Midfielder Abou Diaby is back in training.

Manchester City players Adam Johnson and Pablo Zabaleta have signed new contracts until 2016 and 2015 respectively.

"This is such an exciting time to be at the club, things are moving so fast and there's been something new every day in the two years that I've been here," England winger Johnson said in a club statement.

Meanwhile midfielder David Silva says he is near to his best ever form ahead of the leaders' match at home to fellow unbeaten side Newcastle United on Saturday.

"I don't know if this is being the best I have ever played in my career, but it is very close," the Spaniard said. "I feel calm, happy and motivated and I think that is showing in my football."

The absence until late December of midfielder Tom Cleverley is not causing second-placed Manchester United's manager Sir Alex Ferguson too much bother ahead of Saturday's game at Swansea City.

"We have options," he told the club's official website. "Michael Carrick is back, we've got Darren Fletcher, Ryan Giggs. I can play Phil Jones there if I wish, we've got Darron Gibson coming back, Wayne Rooney has played there.

"Ji-sung Park can play there and we've done that in the past with him. So I have options and I'm not overly worried about it - I'm happy."

Chelsea have no injuries after the lengthy international break as they prepare to welcome Liverpool on Sunday.

Striker Didier Drogba will be back from suspension and fellow forward Daniel Sturridge, despite not training on Friday, should be fit for practice on Saturday.

Rafael van der Vaart is the only new doubt for Tottenham Hotspur's home match against Aston Villa on Monday.

"The medical team are saying he's at 75 percent," assistant manager Joe Jordan, who said boss Harry Redknapp hopes to return for the match after undergoing heart surgery two weeks ago, told the club's website.

Niko Kranjcar (thigh), Danny Rose (ankle) plus longer-term absentees Michael Dawson (Achilles) and Tom Huddlestone (ankle) remain out.