Johnson eager to regain Reds starting berth

The 30-year-old spent more than a month on the sidelines after being forced off in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on August 25.

However, Johnson returned to the first-team fray prior to the current international break, featuring as a second-half substitute as Liverpool beat West Brom 2-1 last Saturday.

Javier Manquillo has been handed an opportunity to impress in Johnson's absence, but the latter hopes to be back in Brendan Rodgers' starting XI soon.

"My body feels good - I just need some game time," Johnson told Liverpool's official website.

"We've got a practice match here at Melwood today [Friday], so it would be good to get a good 90 minutes in there. Other than that I feel good.

"You're inside doing the stuff you don't really want to be doing [when you're recovering from injury]. But I'm through that now and hopefully I can stay out on the pitch much longer.

"I just want to take it week by week. I'm back out on the pitch now and I want to stay fit and well and get back into the team and put in some good performances."