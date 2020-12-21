Johnson: Mosimane had a role in this match

Al Ahly assistant coach Cavin Johnson insists that head coach Pitso Mosimane play his role in helping his side overcome Ghazl El Mahalla SC, despite his absence on the touchline.

Mosimane missed the Red Eagles 3-0 victory over Ghazl El Mahalla after testing positive for COVID-19.

Johnson subsequently took charge of the team and guided the team to their second straight win in the Egyptian Premier League, which saw them maintain their perfect start to the 2020-21 season.

The Ahly assistant coach will continue to lead the team when they travel to Niger to face AS SONIDEP in their Caf Champions League round of 32 first leg clash on Wednesday.

‘Coach Mosimane had a role in this match as we work as one unit. I wish him a speedy recovery and I hope that he comes back soon to resume his mission with the team,’ Johnson told his club’s official website.

‘We got what we wanted from the match and won the three points. It was a tough match against a difficult opponent who created many chances through counter-attacks.

‘We did not have our best game in the first half but we bounced back in the second half and scored three goals to win the match.

‘We missed Taher Mohamed Taher, who missed the match due to an injury. Also, Amr El Soulia suffered a leg injury in the warm-up and we decided to keep him on the bench.’