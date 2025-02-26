Justin Cochrane is set to join England's coaching set-up to work under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The 43-year-old enjoyed a 13-year career as a professional but has since enjoyed success in multiple different roles following his retirement. Cochrane is currently employed by Premier League side Brentford.

But how has the former Aldershot Town man landed a job with the Three Lions and what is his background to this point? FourFourTwo delves a little deeper to find out...

Who is Justin Cochrane?

Justin Cochrane challenges Alan Smith during a clash between Manchester United and Crewe Alexandra back in 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cochrane mainly played as a centre-back or a defensive midfielder during his time as a professional. He began his career as a trainee in the early 2000s with QPR but was released by the R's after he was sent off during his debut for the club during a game against Stockport County.

He soon moved to non-league side Hayes before earning a move back into the EFL with Crewe Alexandra. Further spells at Rotherham United, Yeovil Town and Milwall soon followed.

Justin Cochrane has since enjoyed success as a coach at Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

He retired from the professional game in 2013 after a spell with Boreham Wood but it is coaching where Cochrane has since succeeded. He began his coaching at Tottenham Hotspur before another new job followed in England's academy set-up.

Manchester United appointed him as their head of player development and coaching in their academy in June 2021 and a move to Brentford under Thomas Frank then followed a year later in June 2022.

The Three Lions are getting into a good habit of promoting coaches with a BAME background as seen recently with Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink, Joleon Lescott and Ashley Cole. Cochrane will work under Tuchel and is excited for what is to come.

“It’s an honour to be asked to work for the senior men’s national team,” said Cochrane. “This is a really exciting opportunity for me and I’m extremely grateful to Brentford for allowing me to take on this role.

Tuchel is yet to take charge of his first game as England manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m looking forward to working with the players, meeting the staff and stepping out at Wembley. Most of all, I’m looking forward to helping this very talented group achieve its goals.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it is great to see another young coach being allowed to work as part of The FA's ongoing scheme and Tuchel will surely benefit from the 43-year-old's vast knowledge in the game.